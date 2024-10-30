Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters

Paris: Top-seeded Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Paris Masters, citing a virus.

The Italian player, who is guaranteed to finish the year as No. 1, said in a message relayed by organizers that he is unable to play this week.

“I came very early here to prepare then I fell sick, I’m having a virus at the moment, which is going to pass the next two-three days, so body-wise I’m not ready to compete,” Sinner said.

Sinner is the second high-profile player to pull out of the final Masters 1000 event of the year following seven-time champion

Novak Djokovic.

Sinner earlier this month beat Djokovic in straight sets to win the Shanghai

Masters, giving the Italian his tour-leading seventh title of the season.