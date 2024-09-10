Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in US Open men’s final

New York: Jannik Sinner started slowly at the US Open, dropping the first set he played after being exonerated in a doping case no one knew about until shortly before play began at Flushing Meadows.

If that episode initially hung over him during the tournament, Sinner was able to put it aside while on court. Was he ever. The No. 1-ranked Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 with his typical relentless baseline game to win the men’s championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, less than three weeks after word emerged of his two positive drug tests.

“This title, for me, means so much,” said Sinner, a 23-year-old from Italy, “because the last period of my career was really not easy”.

He won the second Grand Slam trophy of his nascent career — the other was at the Australian Open in January — and prevented No. 12 Fritz from ending a major title drought for American men that has lasted 21 years.

Andy Roddick’s triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2003 was the last Slam title for a man from the United States. The last before Fritz, a 26-year-old from California, to even contest a final at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis also was Roddick, who lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009.

“Being an American at the US Open is just incredible. Feeling the love all week. So thank you so much,” Fritz said during the trophy ceremony. “I know we’ve been waiting for a champion for a long time, so I’m sorry I couldn’t get it done this time. But I’m going to keep working and, hopefully, I’ll get it at the next one.”

Still, this tournament was a success in many ways for US tennis, with two women and two men from the country all reaching the semifinals for the first time at a major since the 2003 US Open. Jessica Pegula reached the women’s final before losing Saturday to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Sinner improved to 55-5 with a tour-high six titles in 2024. That includes a 35-2 mark on hard courts, the surface used at both the Australian Open and US Open. He’s the first man since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to win his first two Grand Slam trophies in the same season.

“So many big wins for me this season,” said Sinner, who took full advantage of Week 1 exits by Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. “But the work never stops.” The world found out on August 20 that Sinner had tested positive twice in an eight-day span for trace amounts of an anabolic steroid in March but was cleared because his use was ruled unintentional — the banned substance entered his system via a massage from a team member he later fired.