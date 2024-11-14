Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz again in rematch of US Open final

Turin: The football-like “Ole” chants. The vast array of fans dressed in his theme color of orange. The banners and signs — one of which declared, “Sinner for president.”

Late in the second set of his victory over Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, Jannik Sinner used all the adulation in his home country to his advantage. When the top-ranked player produced a backhand passing shot up the line while on the run, he held his finger up to his ear to encourage the crowd to cheer louder.

“I read a little bit where he was playing and I just tried to pass him somehow because if not, it would have been a very easy volley for him,” Sinner said. “The crowd is helping me a lot. This is a very special occasion for me.

“I’ve always liked playing at home. If you like the fans and the people supporting you, it’s a big help,” Sinner added. Sinner made it two wins in two matches before his home fans at the finals, beating Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in a rematch of the U.S. Open final that the Italian also won in straight sets. Sinner turned up his intensity when it mattered most. He survived a marathon service game midway through the first set then broke his American opponent with a huge forehand up the line on his first set point. During and after the match, the crowd inside Inalpi arena chanted, “Ole, Ole, Ole; Sin-ner, Sin-ner.” Sinner saved the only break point that he faced and nearly matched Fritz with six aces to the American’s seven.

But Fritz tested Sinner over two close sets and thought his performance was a step up from U.S.

Open final.