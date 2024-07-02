Jamshedpur, Shillong to be new venues for Durand Cup

Kolkata: Domestic season opener Durand Cup football tournament will be held from July 27 to August 31 across four venues with Indian Super League, I-League and other invitational teams competing in it.

The 133rd edition of the Asia’s oldest tournament will have 43 matches to be played in a round-robin league-cum-knockout format, with the opening match and the final scheduled at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba

Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.