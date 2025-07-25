Jamshedpur FC beat Tribhuvan Army FC 3-2 in thriller

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC edged out Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC (TAFC) 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in a Group C opening

match of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament here on Thursday.

The Nepal Army side came from behind to equalise twice but Nikhil Barla’s strike ensured that the Red Miners start the tournament with a win.

Sarthak Goloui and Manvir Singh scored the first two goals for Jamshedpur.

Sarthak Goloui took advantage of a mistake by the opposition goalkeeper Samit Shrestha who failed to gather a long throw-in by Praful Kumar YV to give Jamshedpur the lead in the fourth minute.