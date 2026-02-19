Jammu and Kashmir enter maiden Ranji Trophy final

Kalyani: Sixty seven years after their maiden appearance, Jammu and Kashmir stormed into the Ranji Trophy finals for the first time on Wednesday, upstaging two-time former champions Bengal by six wickets in the semifinals here to add another historic chapter to a fairytale season so far.

Auqib Nabi’s stunning nine-wicket match haul and their IPL star Abdul Samad’s fearless strokeplay ensured that the side once labelled “perennial underachievers” now stands one step away from the title.

Chasing a modest 126 at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground, J&K rode on Samad’s unbeaten 30 off 27 balls (3x6, 1x4) and rookie Vanshaj Sharma’s composed 43 not out off 83 ball (4x4) as the pair stitched an unbroken 55-run stand for the fourth wicket to seal history on the fourth and penultimate day of the semifinal.

In a heartwarming gesture, Samad, who had done the bulk of the damage, allowed the 22-year-old Vanshaj to finish it in style and the youngster launched Mukesh Kumar over long-on for six to spark wild celebrations in the visiting camp.

The foundations of Jammu and Kashmir’s win, however, were laid by Nabi. “Last time we missed it in the quarters but we did all the hard work and we deserved it,” said Nabi after winning the man-of-the-match. agencies