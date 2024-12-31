Jaiswal’s dismissal ‘caught’ in controversy

Melbourne: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s contentious dismissal on Monday might have sparked an uproar, but Indian skipper Rohit Sharma attempted to douse the fire stating that the left-hander “did touch the ball” while slipping in a terse reminder that his team often falls on the wrong side of such close calls involving technology.

Jaiswal was batting on 84 when Aussie skipper Pat Cummins’ down-the-leg snorter cramped him for room while attempting a hook, and the home side went up instantaneously in appeal for a caught behind as Alex Carey completed a tumbling take.

On-field umpire Joel Wilson didn’t relent as the Aussies resorted to DRS and third umpire Saikat Sharfuddoula ruled Jaiswal out despite no edge being registered on the Snicko, basing his decision on the available visual deflection evidence.

The Indian crowd at the MCG received the decision with rounds of ‘cheater’ chants.

However, Rohit was more practical in his views, than emotional.

“I don’t know what to make of it because the technology didn’t show anything but with naked eye it seemed like he did touch something,” Rohit said.

“I don’t know how the umpires want to use the technology but in all fairness I think he did touch the ball,” he added.

His Australian counterpart Cummins was clear in his thoughts.

“Oh look, I think it was just clear that he hit it. We heard a noise, saw a deviation, so it was absolutely certain that he hit it. As soon as we referred it, you could see him drop his head and basically acknowledge that he hit it. On the screen you can see he hit it,” Cummins said.

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar did not accept the decision of the third umpire which placed visual evidence ahead of a flatline on Snicko.

“The defection can be an optical illusion. Why have you kept technology? If there is technology, one should use it. You cannot make a decision based on what you see and ignore the technology,” Gavaskar told a TV channel.