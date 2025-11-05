Jaiswal warms up for SA Test with 156 vs Raj

Jaipur: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal warmed up nicely for the upcoming Test series against South Africa with his 16th First-Class hundred that earned Mumbai a solitary point in their drawn group D Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan.

Rajasthan got three points courtesy their massive first innings lead of 363 runs after scoring 617 in their first essay riding on Deepak Hooda’s magnificent 248. Having scored only 254 in their first innings, Mumbai ended the third day’s play at 89 for no loss in 22 overs.

They had to bat out the final day to save themselves from a humiliating innings defeat and Jaiswal, with a stylish 156 off 174 balls, ensured that players shook hands after the first two sessions. Mumbai were 269/3 in 82 overs and it was virtually impossible for Rajasthan to get seven wickets on a placid track. On the final day, Rajasthan sent down 60 overs. Jaiswal’s innings had 18 fours and a six, and he added 149 runs for the opening wicket with Musheer Khan (63 off 115 balls). He was also associated in a 67-run stand for the third wicket with veteran Siddhesh Lad (19 not out).