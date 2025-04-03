Jaiswal to play for Goa now

new delhi: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to make a shock switch to Goa from Mumbai due to personal reasons, leaving a domestic powerhouse that laid the foundation for the left-hander’s blossoming international career.

Jaiswal wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday, expressing his wish to leave Mumbai for Goa, and the governing body has accepted his request.

Jaiswal’s shock move will see the left-handed 23-year-old play for Goa from the 2025-26 season.

“Yes, it is surprising. He must have thought of something to make such a move. He has requested us to relieve him and we have accepted his request,” an MCA official said on Wednesday.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy Group A league round match from January 23-25 following the strict implementation of the BCCI directives that all India players should play domestic cricket if not on national duty.

“He wants to play for us and we welcome him. He will be playing for us from the next season,” Goa Cricket Association’s secretary Shamba Desai said. Jaiswal could well captain Goa when he is not on national duty. “Yes, that can happen,”

he added.