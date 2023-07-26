Jaiswal climbs 11 spots, Rohit ninth in ICC Test rankings

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his ascent in the ICC Test rankings, rising 11 places to 63rd while his skipper Rohit Sharma inched up to ninth among batters in the latest list released on Wednesday.

Scores of 57 and 38 in the drawn second Test against the West Indies in

Port of Spain have catapulted 21-year-old Jaiswal in the batters list as he now has 466 points.

Rohit, who had scores of 80 and 57 in second Test, continued to remain the highest-ranked Indian Test batter. He has 759 point and is tied on the ninth place with his Sri Lankan counter part Dimuth Karunaratne.

Rohit is trailed by teammates, Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one slot to 12th place on 743 points and Virat Kohli, who remains in 14th place on 733 points.

Formerly top-ranked batters Marnus Labuschagne of Australia and Joe Root of England have made their way back towards the top, progressing three places each to reach second and third positions respectively.