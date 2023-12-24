Jaismine, Arundhati ease into QF at Women’s National Boxing C’ships

Greater Noida: Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine (60kg) and former youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) notched up identical 5-0 wins to progress to the quarterfinals of the Women’s National Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

Representing SSCB, Jaismine showcased her experience in securing a commanding 5-0 victory over Thongam Kunjarani Devi of Manipur in the round of 16 bout to set up a clash with Poonam Kaithwas of Maharashtra in the quarterfinals. Arundhati, on the other hand, went head to head against Amita of All India Police. She displayed her skillset and power-packed punches to secure a 5-0 victory. The boxer now will be up against Komalpreet Kaur of Punjab in the quarterfinals. In other significant bouts, Sakshi (57kg) of SSCB faced Jyoti of Delhi in the round of 32 match.