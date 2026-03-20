Jaipur Optiemus Achievers Beat Jindal Panther

new delhi: The Jaipur Optiemus Achievers defeated Jindal Panther 9–6 in an exhibition match at the Jaipur Polo Grounds on a breezy, rain-soaked evening in New Delhi on March 19, 2026. Despite intermittent showers, nearly 1,000 spectators attended the contest, creating a lively atmosphere that included prominent guests and students from Maharaja Agrasen Medical College.

Speaking after the match, Naveen Jindal said, “It’s always special to be here at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds, one of the most historic venues for the sport in India. This ground is not just a venue, it is the heart of Indian polo and home to the Indian Polo Association.”