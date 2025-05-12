Jahnavi, Om Shine in Round 2 at All India Chess Masters

Mumbai: Jahnavi Soneji and Om Gada delivered impressive performances in Round 2 of the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Championship here on Sunday.

Jahnavi, playing with black pieces, secured a convincing victory over Hemant Ishan, while Om outplayed Avaneesh Shetty in a well-fought encounter.

Among other notable results on the top 10 boards, Ajay Agarwal defeated Anirudh Iyer, and Milind Aabha held A. Kumar to a draw in a

balanced contest.