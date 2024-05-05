Jadeja’s all-round heroics propel Chennai to 28-run win over Punjab

Dharamsala: Ravindra Jadeja orchestrated a masterclass all-round show as Chennai Super Kings regained their winning touch with a comprehensive 28-run win over Punjab Kings in a low-scoring IPL fixture here on Sunday.

Wily leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (3/23) and seamer Harshal Patel (3/24) put up a spirited show but Jadeja made a crucial 43 that came off just 26 balls to prop CSK to a par 167/9 after they were sent in to bat by Sam Curran.

The left-arm spinner then returned to grab three for 20 in four overs in the crucial middle-over phase to derail PBKS’ chase, which ended at 139 for nine.

Comeback pacer Tushar Deshpande (2/35) and impact sub Simarjeet Singh (2/16) also featured among wickets.

Mitchell Santner, who was playing his first match of the season, was brilliant during his tidy 1/10 from three overs.

Eyeing to secure a sixth successive win over CSK in the IPL, PBKS found themselves at 78 for seven against Jadeja’s match-turning spell.

Having lost three of their last four matches, the five-time champions

CSK thus returned to winning ways and jumped to third place in the standings.

CSK now have 12 points with three more matches left to secure their playoff spot.

PBKS – eight points from 11 matches – slumped to eighth spot after enduring their seventh loss of the season.

Kiwi left-arm spinner Santner set it up early for CSK. Bowling with the new ball, he gave away just four runs from his two overs and took the key wicket of Shashank Singh (27; 20b, 4x4) against the run of play. Deshpande inflicted a twin blow, cleaning up Jonny Bairstow (7) and Rilee Rossouw (0) in three balls.

PBKS found some rhythm going as Prabhsimran Singh and the in-form Shashank took the attack to CSK bowlers and collected 31 runs to end the power play on a high.

Prabhsimran smashed Richard Gleeson for one four and a six in a 15-run over, while Prabhsimran took on Deshpande, smacking him for two fours and one six.

It seemed a one-way traffic for the home side before Santner cleverly varied his pace as Shashank holed out to long-on.

Cruising in top gear at 62/2, PBKS went on to lose half of their side in 9.4 overs.