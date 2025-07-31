Jadeja No. 1 Test all-rounder

Dubai: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday stretched his lead to consolidate as the world No 1 all-rounder in Test cricket, while Abhishek Sharma rose to the top spot in the T20 format for the first time. In the latest Test rankings, Jadeja stretched his lead by 117 rating points from the second-placed Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh, getting to a total of 422 points. On the other hand, Travis Head’s year-long reign at the top ended after he missed the series in the Caribbean.