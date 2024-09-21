Jadeja feels time is ripe to get to 300 wickets

chennai: Hoping to claim his 300th Test wicket at the iconic Chepauk, seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday said all the five Indian bowlers “will be in play” when Bangladesh come out to bat in their second innings of the series opener here.

Jadeja picked up two wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings to take his overall tally to 296 in the format, having compiled a neat 86 with the bat while adding 199 runs for the seventh wicket with centurion Ravichandran Ashwin (113).

In fact, Jadeja too was looking good for a hundred of his own before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed.

“I got out today but it’s part and parcel of the game. Now we have to put up a good score on the board in the second innings. I am very happy with my bowling, the way I went through today. It’s a good opportunity to take the 300th wicket on this ground,” Jadeja said. India were in total command having extended their overall lead to 308 runs.