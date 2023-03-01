Jadeja becomes 2nd Indian to score 5,000 runs & pick 500 wickets

Star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday entered the record books, becoming only the second Indian player after Kapil Dev to take 500 wickets and amass 5,000 runs in international cricket. The 34-year-old achieved the rare feat on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia when he trapped opener Travis Head leg-before for his 260th wicket in Test cricket, which took his overall tally to 500 wickets across the three formats. Jadeja has so far claimed 189 wickets in 171 ODIs at an average of 37.36 and in the shortest format the left-arm spinner has 51 dismissals to his name in 64 appearances. As a valuable batter who has bailed India out from tough situations both at home and away, Jadeja’s stocks have been on a constant rise in Test cricket. He has scored 2,619 runs in the longest format at an average of 36.88, with two of his three tons including the career-best of 175 not out coming over the last 12 months. In 171 ODIs, Jadeja has scored 2,447 runs at 32.62 with 13 fifties and in 64 T20Is.