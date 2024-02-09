Iyer unlikely to be picked for last 3 Tests after complains of groin, back stiffness

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be picked in the India squad for the remaining three Tests against England after complaining of stiffness in his back and groin.

Iyer has had recurring troubles with his back and had also undergone a surgery last year. The 29-year-old made 35, 13, 27, 29 in the opening two Tests in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and was guilty of not building on the starts.

“He has complained of stiffness and back issue and is unlikely to take part in the remainder of the series,” a BCCI source told PTI.

India are already reeling with injuries to key players K L Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Star batter Virat Kohli had missed the first two Tests due to personal reasons and is unlikely to be available for the games in Rajkot and Ranchi as well.

The selectors are yet to announce the squad for the last three Tests and they will do that after getting clarity over Jadeja’s fitness.

The all-rounder will need to pass the fitness test conducted at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He had missed the Vizag Test due to a hamstring injury while Rahul complained of pain on his right quadriceps.

Even if both Jadeja and Rahul come back into the playing eleven, Iyer’s injury could give another opportunity to Rajat Patidar, who could not make a big impact during his Test debut in Vizag.

On Monday, India bounced back to level the five-match series with a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam. England, who have flown back to Abu Dhabi before the third Test in Rajkot, which will begin on February 15, won the series opener by 28 runs. India will assemble in Rajkot on February 11 and England are expected to reach there a day after.