Iyer to play at No. 3 this IPL?

Chandigarh: Having performed the role of a “silent hero” at number four in the title-winning Champions Trophy campaign, Shreyas Iyer wants to make a big impact at number three position in this Indian Premier League season.

Iyer is not part of India’s T20 set up but a productive debut season for Punjab Kings could revive his international career in the shortest format. “We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be number 3. And that’s what I’m focusing at. I wouldn’t say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting. This time I’m quite clear about that position. And I’m going to be focusing on that number. As long as coach approves of me,” Iyer said at the season opening media interaction seated alongside head coach Ricky Ponting.