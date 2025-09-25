Iyer takes six-month break

dubai: Shreyas Iyer was on Thursday appointed India A captain for a three-match one-day series against Australia A in Kanpur from September 30 but he has taken a six-month break from red-ball cricket to strengthen his dodgy back.

Besides Iyer, who recently informed the BCCI's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that he cannot take the rigours of red-ball cricket owing to a stiff back, the other key players in the India A one-day squad are Ravi Bishnoi, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, big-hitting all-rounder Riyan Parag and Ayush Badoni among others.

Iyer had conveyed his decision to step away from red-ball cricket to the BCCI. ""Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.