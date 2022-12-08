Iyer, Rahul make gains in ODI Player Rankings

Dubai: India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remained static at the ninth and 10 spots respectively, even as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul made gains in the latest ICC men's ODI Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Iyer has moved up seven places to joint-20th after scoring 24 in the first ODI against Bangladesh and 49 in the preceding final game against New Zealand. Rahul, on the other hand, jumped four places to 35th after scoring 73 in Mirpur.

Rohit and Kohli were the only two Indian batters in top 10. Among bowlers, Indian pace duo of Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur also made gains following their good show in the opening ODI against Bangladesh.

While Siraj shared the 26th position with Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Thakur jumped nine places to 42nd position.

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, meanwhile, jumped seven places to ninth among bowlers after his five-wicket haul against India.

Rashid Khan has gained four slots to sixth position in the ODI bowlers' rankings after grabbing four for 37 in the last match of their Super League series against Sri Lanka. Among others, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has overtaken England's Joe Root to grab the top spot in the Test Player Rankings.