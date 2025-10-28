Iyer in ICU after internal bleeding

new delhi: India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury sustained during the third match against Australia.

Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch while running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have injured his left rib cage in the process.

According to sources, Iyer fainted in the dressing room and his vital parameters were alarmingly low. He was rushed to the hospital soon after with scans revealing he sustained a “laceration injury to the spleen”. “Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region...Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment,” the BCCI said in a statement.