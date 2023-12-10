IWL: East Bengal stun Sports Odisha 2-0

Bhubaneswar: Last year’s quarter-finalists East Bengal began their Indian Women’s League (IWL) campaign in style, defeating Sports Odisha 2-0 here on Sunday.

The Red and Golden Brigade began in a whirlwind fashion and stormed the rival goal from the word go.

It paid dividends immediately as East Bengal took the lead even before Sports Odisha could settle in as Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi struck in the second minute.

Sibani, a junior international, has represented the country in various Under-17 tournaments.

East Bengal took control of the match and consolidated their position with yet another strike in the 59th minute.

Kshetrimayum Margaret Devi was the scorer this time and it put paid to Odisha’s hopes.