Ivan Toney scores on return as Brentford stun Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

London: Ivan Toney spent the last eight months envisioning a moment like this.

He needed just 19 minutes to make that vision a reality.

In his first game back from an eight-month ban, Toney scored from a free kick to help Brentford beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 on Saturday and end a skid of five straight Premier League losses.

“It means a lot. A long time coming,” Toney said of his goal. “I manifested this (during) the time I was out, and I’m here now. I’m just buzzing to be back and scoring goals and playing for the team. ... I manifest things like this. And before I left my house I thought, Yeah, we’re winning today and I’m scoring.’ And I made it happen, so it’s good.”

Toney ran straight to manager Thomas Frank to give him a hug after the Dane repeatedly spoke out in support of the England striker after he was handed his lengthy ban for breaching betting rules. Frank even gave Toney the captain’s armband for this game, indicating how important his return is for the west London club. Toney led his team with 20 goals in 33 league games last season before being handed the ban in May.

“He’s a man for the big occasions,” Frank said about Toney’s performance. “He is. He doesn’t feel the pressure.” There was an element of controversy around his goal, though, as Toney moved the ball half a yard to the left of the spot the referee had indicated, to create the gap to bend his free kick around the wall and inside the near post.

“It is ball displacement so VAR should intervene,” Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said. But there were plenty of other big moments in an eventful game at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Forest midfielder Danilo put the visitors ahead in just the third minute with a spectacular long-range volley, and the teams then combined for three goals in a 10-minute span in the second half. Ben Mee made it 2-1 with a header from a corner in the 58th, before Chris Wood leveled for Forest with another header from a cross by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 65th. Forest’s Orel Mangala then missed a chance to put his team ahead when he shot wide just two minutes later, before Brentford went down and scored the winner at the other end. Toney sent the ball out wide to Mads Roerslev who picked out Neal Maupay in the area, and the forward swiveled before volleying a left-footed strike inside the far post.

That secured a much-needed win for Thomas Frank’s team, which had been drawn into the relegation scrap after a run of five straight league losses but climbed above Forest and Crystal Palace

into 14th place.