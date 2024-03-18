It’s unbelievable batting with Virat, says Du Plessi

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis says Virat Kohli’s infectious energy, which easily rubs off on everyone, is the secret of the brilliant on-field and an equally fulfilling off-field equation he shares with the Indian superstar.

Du Plessis said batting with the prolific right-hander is an “unbelievable experience”.

“It’s unbelievable batting with him. He is one of the favourite guys I like to bat with. He brings out so much energy in me, like sometimes, I feel I am fist bumping my glove though his

hand because he gets so passionate being out there in the middl,” Du Plessis told ‘Star Sports’.

“It’s really infectious the way he gives that energy,... how this guy is always on and how does he manage it...on the field while catching balls, we both are very competitive and make sure we get those good catches for the team,” the stylish right-hander said.