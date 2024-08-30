It’s not always about tennis; trust is important in team atmosphere, says Davis Cup coach

New Delhi: India’s Davis Cup coach Ashutosh Singh is new to the job but not to the players in the national team.

When his name cropped up as a possible candidate for the post, which fell vacant following the sudden resignation of veteran Zeeshan Ali, it did not take much time for the top players to agree to Ashutosh’s name.

Ashutosh has been interacting with the country’s leading players for years, discussing their matches, giving his opinion and hearing them out patiently.

At 41, Ashutosh is perhaps the youngest to be appointed the Davis Cup coach. He might be new to the high-profile role but seems ready for a long haul.

In an interaction with PTI, Ashutosh shared his coaching philosophy, approach and style of functioning.

“Many a time, it’s not even about tennis. It’s not technical,” Ashutosh said emphatically.

“Many a time, players are going through something in their personal life. Because the Tour is such a lonely place, they just need someone who can listen to them. Providing that kind of comfort.”

Ashutosh said man-management plays a big part in any team situation.

“The players are going to have people (in support staff) who are not part of your regular team.

At least you can provide that kind of feeling of comfort to the players. That there is someone that I can really confide in.”

The expertise in the sport, the ability to prepare strategies and executing them are essential, without which you don’t earn respect, and winning the trust of players is an important part of Ashutosh’s working philosophy.

He was called to assist the Indian team to prepare for the tie against Pakistan in Islamabad.

During the training camp in Delhi, the inputs he provided to the players was much appreciated and it would have played a part in players agreeing to his candidature.

“My past experience on grasscourts in fast conditions, that must have played on their minds before they approached me. Also, I have an individual rapport with almost all the players. I also have quite a bit of experience playing against Pakistan in Pakistan.

“It helped because I was able to connect with all the players, especially Bala (N Sriram Balaji) and Ram (Ramkumar Ramanathan) on their singles preparation.

I had given my inputs regarding the court preparation during the camp.

“Most of them are my friends, so it was very cordial, very reassuring kind of situation. Players were heeding to whatever advice I was giving.”

Ashutosh had advised the players that Aqeel Khan, being a double-hander on his forehand, they needed to make a lot of body serves.