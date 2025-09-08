‘It’s frustrating when you know you deserve to be in playing XI’

Mumbai: India batter Shreyas Iyer has said it can be frustrating for any player who knows he deserves to be in the playing XI but is not selected. However, he added that one has to keep working ethically for the team’s greater good irrespective of the situation.

Iyer said while every player has to keep working on himself irrespective of the situation, one also has to support those who have been selected if they are playing consistently for the team and doing their best.

The 30-year-old Iyer, who was not picked in India’s 15-man squad for the Asia Cup, will be leading India A in a two-match unofficial four-day Tests against Australia A later this month.

“It is only frustrating when you know that you deserve to be in the team, in the playing XI. That time, it is frustrating,” Iyer said in a iQOO podcast.

“But at the same time, when you know that someone is performing and playing consistently for the team and bringing (out) their best, you support them. Eventually, the goal is for the team to win and when the team is winning, everyone is happy,” he said.

“But as I keep talking about integrity, if you don’t get a chance, you have to see to it that you do your work ethically. It’s not like you have to perform only when someone is watching.”

“Even when no one is watching, you have to keep doing your work. That’s integrity,” Iyer added.

Iyer was a member of the Indian side that won the last ICC event, the Champions Trophy earlier this year, which he described as the best feeling on the cricket field ever.

“Winning the ICC Champions Trophy for India was the best feeling ever,” he said.

Iyer said preparations are extremely important for any cricketer as they rule out the possibility of failures in the long run, something which he himself has experienced.agencies