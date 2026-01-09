It’s ‘fine’ with Sabalenka

Brisbane: Aryna Sabalenka describes the tennis schedule as “insane” and said she’ll risk fines in order to skip tournaments to avoid injuries or burnout.

For all those concerns, though, the world’s top-ranked woman is happy to have as much competition as possible before the season-opening Grand Slam in Australia.

Sabalenka beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to move into the Brisbane International quarterfinals, where she’ll take on fifth-seeded Madison Keys almost a year after losing to her in the Australian Open final.

Keys, her left leg heavily taped, came back from a set and a break down to beat 12th-seeded Diana Shnaider 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Thursday.

“Always good to start the year with a little bit of drama,” Keys said in a post-match interview after three hours on court. “Glad we got that out of the way.” Keys had only two matches after her first-round exit at the U.S. Open, so she’s looking for plenty of time on court before her title defense at the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 18. Her career breakthrough at a major came at the expense of Sabalenka’s bid for an Australian Open three-peat.

Keys got more time on court in Brisbane than she bargained for in three tiebreakers, a medical timeout to have her upper left leg taped after the second tiebreaker, and a third set lasting 69 minutes.

The American missed two match points in the 10th game of the third set but made sure of it in the deciding tiebreaker. It continued her winning streak in Australia that includes titles in Adelaide and at Melbourne Park in 2025.

“It’s always a little bit nerve-wracking getting back,” Keys said. “It’s (only) been like four weeks since we last played but it’s just always kind of getting your feet wet again and trying to find some good level. Being able to win matches in Week 1 is always really important.”

Sabalenka started 2025 with a victory in Brisbane and ended it with a runner-up finish at the WTA Finals in November. She played 16 tournaments for a 63-12 record and capped the year in the Battle of the Sexes against Nick Kyrgios.