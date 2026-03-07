It’s coming home, again?

Ahmedabad: It has been one hell of a journey for the India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Riding the highs of back-to-back wins over West Indies and England, Suryakumar Yadav and his motivated squad have now arrived in Ahmedabad for the title clash against the New Zealand national cricket team. The final will be played at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.



The emotions from Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night, when India sealed victory against England in a high-scoring thriller, will not fade easily. What happened inside the stadium was only one part of the story. Outside, along the Marine Drive, a sea of blue captured the mood of the nation.

A win by just seven runs in a match that produced 499 runs is a rarity in T20 Internationals.

The pitch at Mumbai’s iconic venue is known to favour batters. For bowlers, however, the challenge is immense. They must innovate constantly and keep their composure under pressure. Ahmedabad may be famous for its traders and stock market enthusiasts, but it is also the city that produced one of India’s greatest fast bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah. Having honed his craft here, Bumrah has become India’s spearhead with the white ball.

Even on Thursday night, during the tense death overs, Bumrah was nailing his trademark yorkers. It is difficult to imagine Indian cricket without him, regardless of the format. Despite managing recurring fitness concerns and a heavy workload, Bumrah thrives at the Narendra Modi Stadium and will relish the chance to showcase his skills against the Black Caps.

There has been talk that the venue is somehow “unlucky” for India. Blaming the Narendra Modi Stadium for the loss in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final on November 19, 2023 is misplaced. On that day, Australia were simply outstanding.

Some may also point out that South Africa national cricket team defeated India at the same venue earlier in this tournament. But that is merely a statistic.

With a record capacity of more than 125,000, the Narendra Modi Stadium is an imposing arena and a dream stage for any cricketer. With its vast boundaries and scale, Ahmedabad has emerged as India’s most significant cricket venue.

Those who argue that the final should have been played in Eden Gardens in Kolkata or at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai can debate all they want. The Narendra Modi Stadium remains a spectacular stage — though the nature of the pitch will, as always, be crucial. Interestingly, this venue had earlier become synonymous with success for South Africa in the tournament. But when the semi-final shifted to Kolkata, New Zealand ended the Proteas’ winning streak.

On Sunday evening, the stadium will be packed to the rafters. If more than 80,000 fans cheer for India after the Ricky Martin pop concert concludes, the atmosphere could provide the Men in Blue with an enormous boost.

In sport, fans provide the adrenaline rush. India have also shown depth in batting and sharper fielding standards throughout the tournament.

The preparation will now intensify for the ultimate shootout against New Zealand.

If it was Australia who broke Indian hearts in 2023, this time it is their Trans-Tasman rivals standing in the way. After the emotional roller-coaster of this World Cup, Team India finds itself in a position where it can dictate terms.

At least, that is what official betting sites abroad — and millions of cricket-hungry fans watching from home — seem to believe.