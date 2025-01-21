It’s all well as Djoker gets apologies

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic got the mea culpas he wanted from the Australian Open’s local broadcaster and its employee who insulted him on air and so, according to tournament organisers, the 24-time Grand Slam champion is ready to concentrate on his quarterfinals showdown with Carlos Alcaraz.

“Novak acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested,” read a statement issued Monday by Tennis Australia, “and is now moving on and focusing on his next match.”

After winning at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday evening to set up the contest against No. 3 Alcaraz, Djokovic declined to do the customary post-match on court TV interview, but didn’t immediately say why, eliciting some jeering from spectators. Only later that night, at his news conference, did Djokovic explain that he was taking a stand to protest comments made by Tony Jones on Channel 9 on Friday.

Djokovic added that he would continue to avoid speaking to the network without an apology from it and Jones. Those finally arrived on Monday. Nine Network said in a statement it apologised “for any offense caused from comments made”.

“No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans,” the statement continued. “We look forward to further showcasing his Australian

Open campaign.”