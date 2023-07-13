It’s a position where I want to consolidate: Gill on batting at number three

Roseau: India batter Shubman Gill doesn’t see the role of a number three much different to an opener after deciding to bat lower down the order.

Gill would fill the big shoes of Cheteshwar Pujara at number three, starting with the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal has been tasked to open alongside Rohit Sharma in the series opener.

“They (Team management) asked me where I wanted to bat, and I said I wanted No. 3. It is a position where I want to consolidate,” Gill told host broadcasters ahead of the opening Test here.

Gill said the experience of opening for India would come handy at number three.

“It is always good to play with the new ball. I have the experience with the new ball, and when you’re batting at No. 3, it is not very different although it is a little bit of a difference,” he

added.