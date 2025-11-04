It’s 1983 all over again as India basks in World Cup glory

navi mumbai: India raised a toast to the women’s cricket team after its historic maiden World Cup victory, with leading sports personalities, political figures, corporate honchos, Bollywood actors calling it a “defining” moment that could inspire an entire generation.

It was a watershed moment for Indian women’s cricket as years of toil and near-misses culminated to redemption and history, with the team defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final Sunday night to become only the fourth side to lift the ODI title.

“1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special,” cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote on ‘X’.

“They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud.”

Calling it an iconic moment, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote: “History scripted! What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment. Congratulations, World Champions!.”

Star cricketer Virat Kohli lauded the team for playing “fearless” cricket. “Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind,” wrote Kohli.

Former captain Mithali Raj said her dream of seeing Indian women’s team lifting the World Cup trophy was realised.

“Champions of the World. I’ve seen this dream for over two decades, to watch the Indian women lift that World Cup trophy. Tonight, that dream finally came true. From the heartbreak of 2005 to the fight of 2017, every tear, every sacrifice, every young girl who picked up a bat believing we belong here, it all led to this moment,” she said.