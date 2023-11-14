Italy face showdown with Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifier; Albania & Slovenia well set to advance

Geneva: The final rounds of European Championship qualifiers see defending champion Italy needing a strong finish to clinch a spot at the tournament, while Albania and Slovenia can secure surprising group victories.

Romania is another unlikely team controlling its own Euro 2024 destiny, although Israel still has an outside chance to secure direct advancement from that group.

Slovenia tops Group H ahead of Denmark, but could still be overtaken by an even lower-ranked team Kazakhstan.

Twelve teams will secure advancement in the next week to the tournament hosted by Germany. Eight teams already qualified last month: France, England, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Austria, Scotland and Turkey. The Netherlands, Hungary and Serbia are best placed to confirm their qualification.

Three more teams will advance from a 12-team playoff in March.

Among those in danger of not qualifying directly are Croatia, a finalist and semi-finalist at the past two World Cups, and Italy, which failed to reach either of those tournaments.

Italy faces a high-stakes game against Ukraine on Monday, likely for second place behind England in Group C.

Ukraine will host Italy in Germany at the stadium of Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen because it cannot play international games at home for security reasons during the military invasion by Russia. Russia was banned from Euro 2024 qualifying.

Italy is three points behind Ukraine, but with a game in hand, and hosts North Macedonia on Friday a fixture that could revive bad memories for the Italians.

Italy’s second straight failure to reach the World Cup came in a home loss to North Macedonia in a playoff semi-final in March 2022.

Albania has ridden its strong home form three wins and no goals conceded to currently top a group that includes the Czech Republic and Poland.

Coached by former Brazil, Arsenal and Barcelona left-back Sylvinho, Albania only needs a draw Friday at Moldova to advance. Albania finishes Monday at home to the Faeroe Islands.

Poland, which fired veteran Portugal coach Fernando Santos after just a few months, needs a win at home against the Czechs on Friday to maintain any chance of advancing directly, but captain Robert Lewandowski’s team seems headed to the playoffs.

Slovenia has not qualified for a Euro since the 2000 edition but leads Euro 2020 semi-finalist Denmark on goal difference before they meet in Copenhagen on Friday. Even with a loss, Slovenia will need just a point to advance when hosting Kazakhstan on Monday. Either Wales or Croatia will miss out on qualifying from Group D, where Turkey has already secured one of the top two spots.