Italy calls up 3 new players against Venezuela, Ecuador

Rome: Torino right back Raoul Bellanova, Hellas Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho and Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca were called up to Italy’s squad for the first time. Italy has friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador in the US next week.

With key winger Domenico Berardi out long term after tearing the right Achilles tendon two weeks ago, coach Luciano Spalletti will likely rely on Federico Chiesa, Giacomo Raspadori and Mateo Retegui in attack.

The Azzurri will face Venezuela for the first time on Thursday at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida the home field of Lionel Messi then play Ecuador three days later at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Bellanova has been on Italy youth teams at every level. Folorunsho has scored four goals for Verona this season while on loan from Napoli. Lucca, who spent last season on loan at Ajax, has eight goals in 30 Serie A and Italian Cup matches for

Udinese.