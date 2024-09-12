It will be harder to face SG balls: B’desh’s Litton on India Tests

Dhaka: He was Bangladesh’s batting star during their historic 2-0 away Test series win in Pakistan but Litton Das believes that facing the red ‘SG Test’ in India would present an entirely different and more difficult test for the team.

Litton, who scored 56 and 138 in the two Tests, along with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and young Shadman Islam will once again form the core of the Bangladesh batting line-up during the Test series starting September 19 in Chennai.

In Pakistan, Test matches are played with Kookaburra balls, which is also used at home by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa. Stitches of the Kookaburra balls aren’t as thick and pronounced as the Indian manufactured ‘SG Test’, which can aid reverse swing. “The ball will be a different one in India,” Litton was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

“It is a little harder to play against the SG ball. The Kookaburra ball is easier to play when it gets old. It is the opposite with the SG ball. It is harder to get away against the old ball when it’s the SG.”