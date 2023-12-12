MillenniumPost
It was a fair decision: Woakes on being left out of India Test series

Bridgetown: Pacer Chris Woakes conceded that England took a fair call by leaving him out of the Test series against India given his record in the sub continent.

The 34-year-old was not included in England’s 16-member squad for the five-match Test series, starting January 25 in Hyderabad and Woakes said he was at ease with the decision.

“It’s mixed emotions,” Woakes was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“Whenever there’s a Test squad announcement, you’re always desperate to be in it. But at the same time, at my age, with my away record - particularly in the subcontinent - I feel like it’s a fair decision,” he added.

Woakes has done well in home conditions, boasting of a bowling average of 21.88 but it balloons to

51.88 overseas. In the three Tests in India in 2016, Woakes managed only three wickets at a cost of 81.3.

“We had conversations about where my best cricket is likely to be played moving forward and naturally in Test cricket, it looks likely to be at home.”

Agencies

