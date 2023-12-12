It was a fair decision: Woakes on being left out of India Test series

Bridgetown: Pacer Chris Woakes conceded that England took a fair call by leaving him out of the Test series against India given his record in the sub continent.

The 34-year-old was not included in England’s 16-member squad for the five-match Test series, starting January 25 in Hyderabad and Woakes said he was at ease with the decision.

“It’s mixed emotions,” Woakes was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“Whenever there’s a Test squad announcement, you’re always desperate to be in it. But at the same time, at my age, with my away record - particularly in the subcontinent - I feel like it’s a fair decision,” he added.

Woakes has done well in home conditions, boasting of a bowling average of 21.88 but it balloons to

51.88 overseas. In the three Tests in India in 2016, Woakes managed only three wickets at a cost of 81.3.

“We had conversations about where my best cricket is likely to be played moving forward and naturally in Test cricket, it looks likely to be at home.”