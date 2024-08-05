It hurts when you lose: Rohit Sharma

Colombo: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma termed the 32-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the second ODI as hurting, and said there will be discussions about the way batters played in the middle-overs here on Sunday.

India were jolted by leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay’s six-wicket haul, and were bowled out for 208 while chasing 241, once again exposing their fragility against spin.

“When you lose a game, everything hurts. It’s not just about those 10 overs (when India lost six wickets for 50 runs). You have to play consistent cricket and we failed to do that. Little disappointed but these things happen,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We weren’t good enough. Don’t want to look too much into how we played.

But there’ll be talks about our batting in the middle overs,” he added.

Rohit said India batters need to adapt quickly to the pitches here.

“You got to adapt to what’s in front of you. With left-right (combination of batsmen), we felt it’ll be easier to rotate strike. But credit to Jeffrey, he got six wickets.”

The 37-year-old said there will not be any change in his approach despite the setback in this match.