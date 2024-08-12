It can only be a positive thing for our game, says Ponting

Dubai: World Cup winning former Australian captain Ricky Ponting feels that cricket’s return in Los Angeles edition of the Olympics in four years’ time will be a big positive for the game.

It will be a part of the two-week-long extravaganza during the 2028 Games set to be held in Los Angeles, which will witness the sport’s return to the stage after 128 years.

The only time cricket featured in the Olympics was in 1900 with two teams -- Great Britain and France -- with the former winning the gold medal.

“It can only be a positive thing for our game. I’ve sat on various committees over the last 15 or 20 years, and it’s always been on the top of almost every agenda –- how do we get the game back into the Olympics? And finally, it’s there,” Ponting was quoted as saying during The ICC Review.

“It’s only four years away. I think it also gives cricket a chance to break into the grassroots level in the US.

“But the thing about the Olympic Games, it’s not the host nation. It’s about the audience that it opens up.”

It was last October when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially confirmed the sport’s presence in the Games during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ponting factored in that Olympics is followed by billions worldwide and it is the best chance for the sport to draw a new audience and stamp its authority on the global stage.

“The Olympic Games being viewed by so many people all around the world, it just opens up completely different audiences to our game that’s seemingly growing on a daily basis anyway. It can only be a real positive thing for the game,” he added.

However, Ponting felt that facilities and infrastructure, along with qualification, would be something that would need to be taken care of, given how the pitches in New York, Dallas and Florida during the T20 World Cup in June turned out to be below-par. “Facilities and infrastructure and those things are going to be key and how many teams they actually decide on. I think it’s only six or seven teams that they’re talking about,” he continued.