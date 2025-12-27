ISL with new model? AIFF tables fresh proposition

new delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday proposed a new structure for the Indian Super League (ISL), under which the league would be owned and operated by the national body in accordance with its new constitution for the next 20 seasons.

According to the new proposal the AIFF formulated after a meeting with the ISL clubs, the league will implement a promotion and relegation system from the upcoming season. Each season will be calculated from June 1 to May 31 of the next year.

“We have sent the proposal to the clubs, we have to wait for their response in the next couple of days before finalising our plan,” an AIFF source told PTI.

“Let the clubs respond, we will try to find a solution after hearing them.” It is expected that the AIFF and the clubs will have two more rounds of meetings -- one on Sunday and the other on Monday.

If all goes well, the ISL season may start in the first week of February, according to the source. According to the proposal, the ISL will have a predetermined ‘Central Operational Budget’ for every year that would come from yearly contributions from all ‘revenue share holders’ proportionate to their revenue share in the league. “This would be known as the ‘League Membership Contribution’. Any operational expenses required for the league to be conducted and for clubs to comply with their applicable licensing criteria with the addition of prize money distribution would be capped and borne out of this budget,” the proposal said.

“Governance would be overseen by a Board that would be empowered by the AIFF general body with certain operational autonomy over commercial matters of the League. The jurisdiction of the board would be limited to the utilisation of unrestricted funds within the yearly operational budget.”