ISL transfers: East Bengal brings in title-winning defender Nishu Kumra

Emami East Bengal on Wednesday announced the signing of former ISL-winning defender Nishu Kumar on a season-long loan from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC).

With the signing, the 25-year-old is all set to reunite with his former Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat with whom they won the 2017 Federation Cup, 2018 Super Cup also the ISL in 2018-19.

He was also part of the KBFC squad that finished runners-up in the 2021-22 ISL.

A product of AIFF Elite Academy, the Muzaffarnagar-born Nishu is a full-back with the ability of using both feet equally well and has the rare ability to operate on both sides of the pitch.

Commenting on Nishu's move to Emami East Bengal, Debabrata Mukherjee of Emami Group said, "Nishu's quality, experience and versatility make him a fantastic addition to our squad."

Nishu added: "It's a matter of great pride for me to join an iconic institution like East Bengal. This club has a huge fan base, which is always a great motivation for a player to give his best.

"I am also thrilled to reunite with Carles, who groomed me in my formative years at BFC. We will be playing a lot of matches in the upcoming season and I will give my best in every match and try to bring joy to our fans that they truly deserve."

On Nishu's singing, East Bengal's experienced Spanish coach Cuadrat said,

"Nishu is a very talented and hardworking

player.