ISL: Sunil Chhetri signs Bengaluru FC extension

Bengaluru: Exactly two months before celebrating his 39th birthday, Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri on Monday signed a new one-year deal with Bengaluru FC with an option of an additional year.

The world’s third highest goal-scorer among active players, Chhetri unveiled a banner at the Kanteerava Stadium here after India’s win over Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semifinal on Saturday, stating his decision to stay at the club with which he has won seven trophies. “I have signed a Bengaluru FC contract a fair few times, and what I can tell you is that it always feels special, even when it probably should not, given it is a formality. I am so happy that I will be spending two more years here,” Chhetri said, after putting pen to paper.

“The fans have been such a vital factor in this decision. Over the years, there have been some generous offers from some very good clubs, but the fact that I couldn’t even think of going anywhere made me realize the influence our fans have had on that decision.”

Chhetriis the Blues’ longest serving player, having been part of 10 seasons with

the club.