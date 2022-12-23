ISL: Sudeva Delhi hold Mohammedan Sporting

New Delhi: Sudeva Delhi FC grabbed their first point of the ongoing I-League season after a 1-1 draw against Mohammedan Sporting here on Thursday.

A change of coach meant a change in fortunes for Sudeva as under Sankarlal Chakraborty they managed to snap their seven-match losing streak to open their account.

In a game in which everything unfolded in the final minutes, Sudeva took the lead in the 86th minute through Theko Hriivei Carlos Pao, which was later cancelled out in injury time by a thumping volley from Abiola Dauda.

Mohammedan looked strong from the start and struck the woodwork in the first minute itself. Winger SK Faiaz managed to get onto the other end of a cross from the left, but was kept out by the cross-bar.