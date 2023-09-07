ISL start clashes with Asian Games as organisers announce schedule

New Delhi: The Indian Super League schedule was announced on Thursday amid doubts over the release of a few India players by clubs for the Asian Games later this month.

The league clashes with the Hangzhou Asian Games where the football competition begins on September 19 and continues till October 7.

The ISL 2023-24 kicks off on September 21 with the match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC in Kochi.

League organisers FSDL announced the fixtures of the first half of the ISL till December 29.

The 12th team ISL, now the country’s top tier league, will be in its 10th edition.

The 22-member Indian men’s squad for the Asian Games has players from 10 ISL clubs and it is learnt that some of them have been reluctant to release all their players.

Out of the 22 players named in the squad, six are from Bengaluru FC, three from

Mumbai City FC, while FC Goa, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters have two each.

Newly-promoted Punjab FC, Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have one each.