ISL row: AIFF to ‘negotiate’ with FSDL

New delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday said that it will “endeavour to arrive at mutually agreeable measures” with the Indian Super League (ISL) organisers to enable timely commencement of the event, having got the go-ahead from the Supreme Court to have discussions on the matter.

A SC bench of two judges allowed the AIFF and ISL organisers FSDL to start discussions on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) and try to find a solution so that the upcoming ISL season goes ahead.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 28.

“Pursuant to the proceedings in the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India this afternoon, the AIFF will enter into good faith negotiations with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) in respect of the Master Rights Agreement that is set to expire on December 8, 2025,” AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said in a statement.

“The parties will endeavour to arrive at mutually agreeable measures to enable timely commencement of the 2025-26 football calendar so that the same may be presented for the consideration of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India at the next hearing, i.e., August 28, 2025,” he added.