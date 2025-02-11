ISL: Punjab FC held to 1-1 draw by Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Punjab FC were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Odisha FC as the two teams shared the spoils in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Monday.

Punjab FC’s Greek striker Petros Giakoumakis gave his side the lead in the first-half injury time after the home team was reduced to 10 men, but Isak Ralte equalised in 51st minute to draw parity.

Punjab FC remained in ninth position with 24 points from 19 games, while Odisha FC too maintained their seventh position with 26 points from 20 matches.

Punjab FC coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made three changes to the starting lineup with Suresh Meitei, Nikhil Prabhu and Filip Mrzljak coming in place of Melroy Assisi, Pramveer Singh and Ashis Pradhan.

Giakoumakis kept his place from the start while Luka Majcen and Asmir Suljic were named on the bench.

Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera certainly did miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall. agencies