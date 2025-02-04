ISL: Odisha, NorthEast United play out 2-2 draw

Bhubaneswar: The legendary Ricky Ponting feels the quality of players and recent history make India and Australia the favourites to compete in the summit clash of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

A record-equalling double strike from Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie was not enough for NorthEast United FC as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Odisha FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Monday.

Ajaraie scored in the 67th and 83rd minutes to equal Ferran Corominas (2017-18) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (2021-22) in the highest individual goals tally in an ISL season with 18 goals.

But Thoiba Singh (78th) and Isak Vanlalruatfela (90+3) made timely strikes for the home side to salvage a point from the match.

With this result, NorthEast United have dropped 17 points this season from winning positions.

The game that started as a slow burner gradually picked up pace just after the first quarter when Odisha FC had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Diego Mauricio manoeuvred his way into the box before laying it on a plate for Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

However, the winger missed an absolute sitter as he failed to make the right connection in front of a gaping goal. A minute later, Rahul KP from the right flank made a surging run before forcing a save from Gurmeet Singh in goal as the hosts quickly gained momentum and asked questions to the Highlanders’ backline.

Right after the drinks break, NorthEast United had their most formidable chance yet of the game when Macarton Nickson unleashed Jithin MS on the right with a fantastic pass. The winger then squared it to an onrushing Nestor Albiach.

Just when the Spaniard was setting up to take the shot on goal, Mourtada Fall came up with a brilliant tackle. agencies