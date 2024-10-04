ISL: Odisha FC produce spirited comeback to share points with Kerala Blasters

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC played out a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Diego Mauricio scored for Odisha FC while Alexandre Coeff conceded an own goal. Meanwhile, Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez combined well to get on the scoresheet for Kerala Blasters FC.

The match was lively right from the get-go as both sides produced back-to-back attempts.

On one hand, Danish Farooq snatched the ball from Mourtada Fall and had free space in front only to see the latter sliding the ball out for a corner.

Similarly, Hugo Boumous passed it onto Diego Mauricio in the six-yard box, and the Brazilian falsed his kick, but Sachin Suresh comfortably collected the ball.

In the 15th minute, Jimenez nutmegged both Thoiba Singh and Ahmed Jahouh to find Sadaoui in the six-yard area. However, once again Fall came to the rescue, to clear it off.

Mikael Stahre’s side didn’t need to wait much, as three minutes later, the duo combined again. Jimenez laid it off for Sadaoui inside the box, to witness the latter curl it past Amrinder. Three minutes later, Sadaoui turned provider. He cut in and went towards the penalty box and passed it on to Jimenez.