ISL: Mumbai City edge Mohun Bagan

Kolkata: Noufal PN’s first-half strike, backed by a standout defensive performance, guided Mumbai City FC to a 1-0 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their Indian Super League match here on Friday.

Mumbai City FC moved to the top of the standings with this victory, staying unbeaten and going one point clear of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who slipped to second with 13 points. Phurba Lachenpa was adjudged the Player of the Match for a series of crucial saves.

The contest began at a lively tempo, with Mohun Bagan dominating possession in the early exchanges, while Mumbai City looked to threaten on the counter. Noufal had the first attempt in the sixth minute but fired over from distance after being set up by captain Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The Mariners continued to control the ball, with right winger Liston Colaco seeing his effort blocked by Mumbai City centre-back Nuno Reis in the 19th minute. The Islanders responded with a swift counterattack three minutes later as Chhangte found himself one-on-one with Vishal Kaith, but the goalkeeper stood firm to deny him before Mehtab Singh cleared the danger.