ISL: Mumbai City beat NorthEast United

Guwahati: Mumbai City FC went to the top of the table after a comfortable 3-1 win over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Friday.

Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh and Jorge Diaz got their names on the score-sheet for the Islanders, while Parthib Gogoi scored his first goal for NorthEast United FC.

New signing Wilmar Jordan came on to make his debut for the Highlanders in the 57th minute but by then they were already 3-1 down and the striker couldn't assert his presence in the game.

A penalty was awarded to Mumbai City FC in the 10th minute after Greg Stewart was clipped by Rochharzela just outside the box.

The referee pointed to the spot, and Jahouh smashed it in to put the Islanders in front. The lead did not last for a long time as a sloppy pass from Mehtab Singh went straight to Romain Philippoteaux.

The Frenchman instantly put Gogoi through on goal before the youngster kept his composure and put away the leveller with aplomb in the 17th minute.

The Islanders were back in front. Stewart was the architect again as he whipped in a ball into the box from the right flank.

The ball found its way to Bipin, who headed it in at the far post to restore Mumbai City FC's advantage.