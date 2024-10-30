ISL: Mohun Bagan face resurgent Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad: Mohun Bagan Super Giant would be wary of a resurgent Hyderabad FC when the two sides face each other in their Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

Hyderabad FC enter the match on the back of a resounding 4-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata that ended their seven-match winless streak.

With that set aside, the team will now be hoping to get back-to-back three points under their belt, having last achieved this feat in a run of five matches from December 2022 to February 2023.

Sustained success has been a concerning cause for the team, but recent signs have indicated that they have overcome those troubles to really come on their own and perform at par with their potential.

Hyderabad FC put on a marvellous goal-scoring show against Mohammedan Sporting, converting four of their 11 attempted shots

into goal.